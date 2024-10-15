Detroit Lions DT Kyle Peko Suffers Devastating Injury

The Detroit Lions' dominant 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday came at a steep price, as the team lost two key defensive linemen to injury. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which will likely require season-ending surgery.

Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t the only injury for the #Lions defense on Sunday: Initial imaging confirmed veteran DT Kyle Peko suffered a pectoral tear and he’ll likely undergo season-ending surgery, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2024

Peko, who has been an essential rotational piece for Detroit’s defensive line, will be a significant loss for the Lions' defense. His injury adds to the Lions’ defensive woes, as they also lost Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson to a serious leg injury during the same game.

With Peko and Hutchinson both expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season, the Lions will now have to lean heavily on their remaining depth on the defensive line. Internal candidates, such as Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal, will need to step up to fill the voids left by Peko and Hutchinson.

Despite the injury setbacks, the Lions continue to push forward in a season where they have emerged as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.