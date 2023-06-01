Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike still trying to rehab from injury

By W.G. Brady
1
0

In a rough start to his NFL career, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has faced numerous setbacks due to injuries. After missing his rookie season due to injury, Onwuzurike suffered a back injury during the 2022 training camp. Despite initial optimism, he underwent back surgery in October to address the issue. On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that the hope is that Onwuzurike is ready to go by training camp.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Mock Draft NFL Hall of Fame Gould Off-season needs Teddy Bridgewater Jake McQuaide Ford Family Roschon Johnson Drew Brees Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions strength of schedule Pete Rozell Award Levi Onwuzurike

Key Points

  • Onwuzurike's recovery from a back injury is progressing, as he has started running on grass during OTAs.
  • The Lions are taking a cautious approach and closely monitoring Onwuzurike's rehabilitation stages, with no set timeline for his return to full action.
  • Onwuzurike's potential return would provide a significant boost to the Lions' defensive line, showcasing the team's commitment to player health and long-term development.

Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike still trying to rehab from injury

While Onwuzurike has participated in voluntary workouts this spring, his progress toward a full return to action has been gradual. During the first few practices of OTAs, he began running on grass, marking a positive step forward. Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Onwuzurike's progress, stating, “He's probably right on schedule for what we thought,” Campbell said. “He just got on the grass really about a week ago to where he can begin to run.”

- Advertisement -

“So then really it’s, okay, how fast can… now that he’s moving, he’s out there on the grass, he’s able to run, he’s off the Altered G… how fast can his body come back?” Campbell continued. “We don't entirely have that answer. We’re hoping that we get him in camp at some point, but I can’t give you a timeline of that right now.”

Bottom Line – Onwuzurike's Return: A Waiting Game

While Lions fans eagerly anticipate Levi Onwuzurike's return to action, patience remains paramount. The defensive tackle's recovery from a back injury continues to progress, but the team is taking a measured approach, prioritizing his long-term well-being over immediate returns. As the Lions carefully monitor his rehabilitation stages, they hope to have him back sometime during training camp.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Dan Campbell replies to question about WR DeAndre Hopkins
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Dan Campbell replies to question about WR DeAndre Hopkins

Prior to Thursday's OTAs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he is intrigued by WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.