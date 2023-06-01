In a rough start to his NFL career, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has faced numerous setbacks due to injuries. After missing his rookie season due to injury, Onwuzurike suffered a back injury during the 2022 training camp. Despite initial optimism, he underwent back surgery in October to address the issue. On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that the hope is that Onwuzurike is ready to go by training camp.

Key Points

Onwuzurike's recovery from a back injury is progressing, as he has started running on grass during OTAs.

The Lions are taking a cautious approach and closely monitoring Onwuzurike's rehabilitation stages, with no set timeline for his return to full action.

Onwuzurike's potential return would provide a significant boost to the Lions' defensive line, showcasing the team's commitment to player health and long-term development.

Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike still trying to rehab from injury

While Onwuzurike has participated in voluntary workouts this spring, his progress toward a full return to action has been gradual. During the first few practices of OTAs, he began running on grass, marking a positive step forward. Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Onwuzurike's progress, stating, “He's probably right on schedule for what we thought,” Campbell said. “He just got on the grass really about a week ago to where he can begin to run.”

“So then really it’s, okay, how fast can… now that he’s moving, he’s out there on the grass, he’s able to run, he’s off the Altered G… how fast can his body come back?” Campbell continued. “We don't entirely have that answer. We’re hoping that we get him in camp at some point, but I can’t give you a timeline of that right now.”

Bottom Line – Onwuzurike's Return: A Waiting Game

While Lions fans eagerly anticipate Levi Onwuzurike's return to action, patience remains paramount. The defensive tackle's recovery from a back injury continues to progress, but the team is taking a measured approach, prioritizing his long-term well-being over immediate returns. As the Lions carefully monitor his rehabilitation stages, they hope to have him back sometime during training camp.