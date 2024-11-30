Another Detroit Lions DT Ruled OUT For Remainder Of Season

Just moments ago, Justin Rogers reported that Mekhi Wingo, the Detroit Lions’ defensive tackle, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Wingo, who had been a regular part of the Lions' defensive tackle rotation earlier in the season, had been battling injuries. He sat out Week 9 with an ankle issue before returning in Week 10. However, since his return, Wingo has struggled to make a significant impact, recording only two tackles over the last three games.

With Wingo now sidelined for the season, the Lions will need to adjust their defensive line depth as they continue their push for the playoffs. The team will look to other players to step up in his absence and help maintain the strength of their defensive front.