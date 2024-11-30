fb
Saturday, November 30, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAnother Detroit Lions DT Ruled OUT For Remainder Of Season
Detroit Lions

Another Detroit Lions DT Ruled OUT For Remainder Of Season

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
3

Just moments ago, Justin Rogers reported that Mekhi Wingo, the Detroit Lions’ defensive tackle, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

https://twitter.com/Justin_Rogers/status/1862906288545431815?
Dan Campbell Isaiah Thomas Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Wingo, who had been a regular part of the Lions' defensive tackle rotation earlier in the season, had been battling injuries. He sat out Week 9 with an ankle issue before returning in Week 10. However, since his return, Wingo has struggled to make a significant impact, recording only two tackles over the last three games.

With Wingo now sidelined for the season, the Lions will need to adjust their defensive line depth as they continue their push for the playoffs. The team will look to other players to step up in his absence and help maintain the strength of their defensive front.

Previous article
Michigan Tight End Carted Off Field After Suffering Injury During Warmups Vs. Ohio State
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Greg Stevens on Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Jeff on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Scott on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions