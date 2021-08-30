Detroit Lions DT Michael Brockers explains he’s not yet ready for Week 1

Michael Brockers is among the many new faces on the Detroit Lions in 2021 as part of an offseason that’s seen massive changes within the organization. However, he’s practiced infrequently this summer for undisclosed injury reasons.

While the Lions are hoping he’s ready for the regular season opener on September 12, Brockers admitted that he’s not quite there yet.

“Not yet,” he said. “That’s what these weeks are for, these practices are for — get back in the groove, get my technique a lot better and be ready for Week 1.”

“For me, it’s about getting out there and going through those reps, even though sometimes you mess up. Going through those things and feeling those things out have always been a big deal for me. I didn’t want to miss training camp, it was unfortunate. But taking these practices and putting everything into them as far as teaching and learning my tecnniqe, and just be ready for Game 1.”

Brockers comes to Detroit after having previously been the longest tenured player on the Los Angeles Rams. The Houston native played collegiately at Louisiana State, and was drafted by the Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2012. He’s amassed 387 tackles, 28 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.

