One DT the Detroit Lions Could Covet in Each Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

From Derrick Harmon in Round 1 to Howard Cross III in Round 7, the Lions have options at defensive tackle throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are once again looking to add tough, high-character players to the trenches. The defensive line remains a priority, especially with the need to build more interior depth behind Alim McNeill. If the Lions choose to target a defensive tackle in each round, here are names that could make sense based on scheme fit, production, and intangibles.

Round 1: Derrick Harmon (Oregon)

Harmon might be the best all-around interior defensive lineman in this class. He has elite size, burst, and block-shedding ability. Harmon routinely demands double-teams and still finds ways to disrupt. If the Lions want a long-term game-wrecker next to McNeill, Harmon would be worth the investment at No. 28.

Round 2: Alfred Collins (Texas)

Collins flashes first-round traits but hasn’t always put it all together. That said, his upside is sky-high. He has the frame, length, and power to thrive as a 3-tech or 5-tech in Detroit’s scheme. With proper coaching, Collins could develop into a monster in the middle.

Round 3: Joshua Farmer (Florida State)

Farmer is all about disruption. He’s quick off the ball and excels at penetrating gaps to create chaos in the backfield. His motor doesn’t stop, and his versatility makes him a fit for multiple alignments up front. For a team like Detroit that values effort and versatility, Farmer could be a steal in Round 3.

Round 4: Ty Robinson (Nebraska)

Robinson is a rock-solid run defender who plays with great leverage and strength. While not the flashiest name, he has the kind of physicality the Lions love. He can hold up in the run game, free up linebackers, and bring toughness to the rotation.

Round 5: Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)

Another lunch-pail type of player, Mills has position flexibility and a non-stop motor. He played inside and out for Notre Dame and has a knack for being in the right spot. His leadership and consistency would make him a welcome addition in Allen Park.

Round 6: Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina)

Tonka Hemingway is an energy guy with scheme versatility. Though undersized, he wins with effort and football smarts. Hemingway has experience playing all along the front and would be a Dan Campbell favorite for his ability to do the dirty work.

Round 7: Howard Cross III (Notre Dame)

Cross doesn’t have ideal size, but he’s relentless and disruptive. He was a captain at Notre Dame and plays with violence and urgency. He fits the Lions’ mold of gritty, high-motor defenders who fight on every snap. He may be undersized, but his heart is oversized.

Bottom Line: Value at Every Level

If the Lions want to add to their defensive tackle rotation, they can do it in any round of the draft. Whether it’s a potential Day 1 starter like Harmon or a rotational grinder like Cross, there’s a fit in every tier. One thing is for sure—Holmes and Campbell will prioritize toughness, effort, and leadership in the trenches.