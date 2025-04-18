One DT the Detroit Lions Could Covet in Each Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

From Derrick Harmon in Round 1 to Howard Cross III in Round 7, the Lions have options at defensive tackle throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are once again looking to add tough, high-character players to the trenches. The defensive line remains a priority, especially with the need to build more interior depth behind Alim McNeill. If the Lions choose to target a defensive tackle in each round, here are names that could make sense based on scheme fit, production, and intangibles.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles

Round 1: Derrick Harmon (Oregon)

Harmon might be the best all-around interior defensive lineman in this class. He has elite size, burst, and block-shedding ability. Harmon routinely demands double-teams and still finds ways to disrupt. If the Lions want a long-term game-wrecker next to McNeill, Harmon would be worth the investment at No. 28.

Round 2: Alfred Collins (Texas)

Collins flashes first-round traits but hasn’t always put it all together. That said, his upside is sky-high. He has the frame, length, and power to thrive as a 3-tech or 5-tech in Detroit’s scheme. With proper coaching, Collins could develop into a monster in the middle.

Round 3: Joshua Farmer (Florida State)

Farmer is all about disruption. He’s quick off the ball and excels at penetrating gaps to create chaos in the backfield. His motor doesn’t stop, and his versatility makes him a fit for multiple alignments up front. For a team like Detroit that values effort and versatility, Farmer could be a steal in Round 3.

Round 4: Ty Robinson (Nebraska)

Robinson is a rock-solid run defender who plays with great leverage and strength. While not the flashiest name, he has the kind of physicality the Lions love. He can hold up in the run game, free up linebackers, and bring toughness to the rotation.

Round 5: Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)

Another lunch-pail type of player, Mills has position flexibility and a non-stop motor. He played inside and out for Notre Dame and has a knack for being in the right spot. His leadership and consistency would make him a welcome addition in Allen Park.

Round 6: Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina)

Tonka Hemingway is an energy guy with scheme versatility. Though undersized, he wins with effort and football smarts. Hemingway has experience playing all along the front and would be a Dan Campbell favorite for his ability to do the dirty work.

Round 7: Howard Cross III (Notre Dame)

Cross doesn’t have ideal size, but he’s relentless and disruptive. He was a captain at Notre Dame and plays with violence and urgency. He fits the Lions’ mold of gritty, high-motor defenders who fight on every snap. He may be undersized, but his heart is oversized.

Bottom Line: Value at Every Level

If the Lions want to add to their defensive tackle rotation, they can do it in any round of the draft. Whether it’s a potential Day 1 starter like Harmon or a rotational grinder like Cross, there’s a fit in every tier. One thing is for sure—Holmes and Campbell will prioritize toughness, effort, and leadership in the trenches.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners