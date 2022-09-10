We are less than two weeks away from the official start of Detroit Lions training camp and we can barely contain ourselves as it should be an exciting 2022 season. (Or at least exciting compared to what we have seen from the Lions in quite a while)

Ever since the Lions’ 2022 opponents were set in stone, I have been preaching that they are going to be a team to watch in the NFC and that they could very well sneak into the playoffs if they can remain healthy.

I have been called crazy (and much worse) for saying this but I truly believe the Lions will take a big step forward in 2022 and that with a weak schedule, they could make some serious noise.

Detroit Lions dubbed as ‘CHAOS’ team in NFC North

One person who agrees with me, at least to an extent, is Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.

On Friday, Brooks released an article in which he names a CHAOS team for each NFL division and the Detroit Lions got the nod for the NFC North.

Here is what Brooks has to say about the Lions being the “CHAOS” team in the NFC North:

Credit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell for quickly assembling a collection of hard-working players on each side of the ball with the fire and desire needed to compete. Despite the disappointing 3-13-1 record in 2021, the Lions were the gritty team that no one wanted to face down the stretch, winning three of their final six games. With Holmes and Campbell upgrading the talent on the roster this offseason, the Lions’ scrappy group could create headaches for opponents who fail to bring their “A” game. The addition of rookie Aidan Hutchinson, in particular, gives the Lions a blue-chip pass rusher with the potential to create chaos at the line of scrimmage. The underrated sixth-round selections of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge rusher James Houston add more speed, explosiveness and playmaking ability to a unit that needs more splash plays in 2022. If Jared Goff can steady the offense with a commitment to playing mistake-free football, the Lions could steal a few more wins in the fourth quarter when their relentless energy and effort force opponents to tap out before the final buzzer.

Brooks did not go as far as I have but, he clearly believes the Detroit Lions could make some noise if everything goes correctly.