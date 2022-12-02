Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Duce Staley gives optimistic update on D’Andre Swift

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Prior to the start of the season, Detroit Lions assistant coach/running backs coach Duce Staley said D’Andre Swift could be one of the best running backs in the NFL if he could just stay healthy and put it all together. In Week 1, during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift carried the ball 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 31 yards. Since then, he has done very little, as injuries have eith kept him off of the field or limited him from taking on a full load. On Friday, Staley spoke to the media and he gave an optimistic update.

What did Duce Staley say about Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift?

Staley spoke to reporters on Friday and he said that Swift is feeling the best he has felt in a few weeks.

“He’s starting to feel better. He’s starting to see it,” Staley said.

A couple of weeks ago, Swift told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he has grown increasingly frustrated about his injuries preventing him to take on a full load.

“It’s tough,” Swift told the Free Press. “But where I’m at right now is like, I can’t miss no games. I’ve missed more than enough time, so I’m at the mindset now where I’m going to just keep pushing through and just keep being able to do what I can for my teammates, try to win games. And trying to be a part of something special here, so that includes me pushing through and doing whatever I can.”

“I’m in a tough spot because I know I’m not where I want to be physically with the injuries and everything like that, so it’s kind of, it is what it is with the injuries,” Swift said. “But as far as my role, I’m just out there trying to contribute anyway possible. Ultimately, I’m trying to win and me being out there one play, 15 plays, whatever it may be, I feel like I can affect the game a little bit.”Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

