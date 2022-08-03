During the Detroit Lions Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears in 2021, Romeo Okwara suffered an Achilles injury which knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

In January, Okwara told reporters that he was using his injury as motivation to come back even stronger than he was.

“I think it’s even more motivation to come back stronger next year,” he said. “I’m going to attack the rehab process the same way like I attack my offseason training, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Now, the hope is that Okwara will be able to come back and be the same player he was when he led the Lions with 10.0 sacks during the 2020 season.

Though Okwara does not want to put an exact timetable on when he will return, he is confident that he will be back and as good as ever at some point during the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions EDGE Romeo Okwara gives his own injury update

On Wednesday, Romeo Okwara spoke to reporters and talked about what it has been like to deal with the first major injury of his life.

From Detroit Lions:

“It’s definitely one of the hardest years I’ve ever had to deal with,” Okwara said Wednesday. “This is my first major injury playing the sport. It’s definitely been a mental challenge, and physically, of course.

“I miss being out here with the guys, it’s definitely been really tough being on the sidelines watching. Definitely makes me want to be out there even more.” “I’m very confident,” Okwara said. “Guys go through this surgery all the time, especially in recent years. I’m very, very optimistic with my recovery.” Okwara was placed on the PUP list prior to the start of training camp but he can be removed at any time. If he remains on the PUP list to start the 2022 season, he will have to miss a minimum of four games. Nation, do you anticipate Romeo Okwara will be back to his old form during the 2022 season?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

