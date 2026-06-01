Detroit Lions Biggest Position Battle Could Go Down to Wire

When the Detroit Lions report for training camp later this summer, there will be plenty of intriguing storylines to watch.

None may be bigger than the battle for the starting edge rusher spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

For years, the Lions have searched for a consistent running mate to pair with their superstar pass rusher. While Hutchinson has developed into one of the NFL’s elite defensive players, Detroit has struggled to find long-term stability on the other side.

Heading into the 2026 season, the competition appears wide open.

Aidan Hutchinson Needs Help

The Lions know what they have in Hutchinson.

The former No. 2 overall pick is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign in which he recorded 14.5 sacks while playing a career-high 950 snaps. He remains the centerpiece of Detroit’s defensive front and one of the most feared pass rushers in football.

The problem is that opposing offenses can only focus so much attention on one player.

For Detroit’s pass rush to reach its full potential, someone else must emerge as a legitimate threat.

That’s why this position battle will be under a microscope throughout training camp and the preseason.

Lions Added Multiple Contenders

General manager Brad Holmes attacked the position aggressively this offseason.

The Lions signed veterans D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner in free agency before selecting Michigan standout Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Each player brings something different to the table.

Wonnum has flashed pass-rushing ability throughout his NFL career and has proven he can produce when healthy.

Turner remains an intriguing former first-round pick whose athletic traits continue to entice coaches.

Then there’s Moore, who may have the highest ceiling of the group.

The former Wolverine has already drawn praise from analysts and coaches for his power, physicality, and fit alongside Hutchinson.

Derrick Moore Could Accelerate the Competition

Many Lions fans are hoping Moore becomes the answer immediately.

The rookie recorded 10 sacks during his final season at Michigan and was viewed by many draft experts as one of the best value selections Detroit made in the draft.

His power-based style complements Hutchinson’s speed and explosiveness.

However, the Lions are unlikely to hand him a starting job without competition.

Dan Campbell has consistently emphasized earning roles, and Moore will have to prove he can handle NFL tackles before locking down significant snaps.

Still, don’t be surprised if he makes this battle very interesting.

Replacing Al-Quadin Muhammad Won’t Be Easy

One reason this competition matters so much is because Detroit received surprisingly strong production from Al-Quadin Muhammad in 2025.

Muhammad finished the season with 11 sacks before departing in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whether that production was sustainable is debatable, but replacing it won’t be easy.

The Lions don’t necessarily need one player to replicate Muhammad’s numbers by himself. Instead, they may prefer a rotation that keeps everyone fresh while maximizing Hutchinson’s impact.

That could ultimately be the most realistic outcome.

This Battle May Last Until Final Cuts

Unlike some positions where the depth chart feels mostly settled, the edge rusher competition appears far from decided.

Wonnum brings experience.

Turner offers upside.

Moore brings excitement and long-term potential.

The Lions could spend the entire summer evaluating which combination works best.

By the time Detroit wraps up its preseason schedule, this may still be one of the biggest unanswered questions on the roster.

And that’s exactly why it could become the most fascinating position battle of the entire 2026 training camp.

The Lions have the star. Now they need to find the wingman.