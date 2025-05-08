Detroit’s Super Bowl Hopes May Hinge on This One Glaring Roster Hole

The Lions didn’t address edge rusher early in the draft. Can they count on a shaky group behind Hutchinson to stay healthy in a Super Bowl push?

After a season riddled with injuries on defense—especially along the edge—you’d think the Detroit Lions would have prioritized help behind Aidan Hutchinson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But aside from taking Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round, the Lions didn’t exactly beef up their pass rush rotation. And that’s a little surprising… maybe even concerning.

Still Riding Hutchinson—But For How Long?

Let’s get this straight: Aidan Hutchinson is a legit star. But he can’t play every snap, and more importantly, the Lions can’t afford a repeat of last year—when their pass rush crumbled the moment Hutch left the field.

If Hutchinson goes down again? Detroit might be in trouble.

Behind him, the edge rusher depth is shaky at best:

Marcus Davenport has played in just six games total over the last two seasons. His talent isn’t in question—but his availability absolutely is.

Al-Quadin Muhammad managed three sacks in nine games last year, but he’s not someone you lean on for an entire game.

Josh Paschal has totaled just five sacks in three seasons. He’s flashed, but never consistently.

And after that? You’re basically looking at street free agents and practice squad hopefuls.

Why Didn’t Brad Holmes Address This Earlier?

It’s possible the board just didn’t fall their way. Maybe the top-tier edge rushers were gone, and Brad Holmes didn’t want to reach. That’s fair.

But it’s also possible the front office believes in players already on the roster—or expects a late-summer veteran signing to plug the hole.

Still, when you’re in a Super Bowl window like Detroit is right now, it’s risky to bank on injury-prone vets and late-round picks for such a critical position group.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ edge depth behind Aidan Hutchinson remains their biggest weakness heading into the summer. Hassanein is intriguing, but raw. Davenport is a coin flip. Muhammad is aging. And Paschal still hasn’t broken through.

If Detroit wants to make a real run at the Lombardi Trophy, they might want to add one more reliable body to the mix—before they’re forced to.