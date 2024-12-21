fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions EDGE Za’Darius Smith Reveals Favorite Road Stadium

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions focus on their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, their sights are already set on a significant NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. The upcoming game at Levi’s Stadium is especially poignant for the Lions, as they aim to avenge last year’s painful loss where they blew a 17-point halftime lead, missing a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith's Love for Levi's Stadium

One player with a particular fondness for Levi’s Stadium is Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Although he wasn't with the team last season, Smith has already voiced his excitement about returning to one of the NFL’s most electric stadiums.

In a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, Smith revealed that Levi’s Stadium is his favorite road venue to play in. Despite never winning a game there, Smith enjoys the high-energy atmosphere and the challenge of facing the 49ers in their home stadium.

Smith on Why He Loves Playing in San Francisco

When asked about his preference for Levi’s Stadium, Smith explained that the overall experience makes it stand out.

“San Fran. Cause the atmosphere, and I never won there,” Smith told the Detroit Free Press.

“I’m thinking it’s the weather. The people there, they just filthy drunk,” Smith added. “The time change. Everything. Just everything.”

While the Lions will be seeking redemption on the field, Smith’s appreciation for the environment in San Francisco adds a unique layer to this rivalry. As the Lions prepare for a high-stakes game, Smith's enthusiasm for playing in one of the league’s most intense atmospheres will no doubt fuel his desire to come out on top.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
