Detroit Lions ‘Electric blue’ concept helmet is perfect for Aidan Hutchinson era [Photo]

It is a new era for the Detroit Lions as Matt Patricia and his buddy Bob Quinn were shown the door following the 2020 season and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have taken the reins.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson and the hope is that he will come in and eventually lead the way on the defense. Hutchinson gives 100% effort 100% of the time and he is sure to become a leader on a team that will continue to establish a new culture.

The Lions will be wearing the same helmets as they have been in 2022 but thanks to designer Ted Hyman, we have a pretty sweet ‘electric blue’ concept helmet that fits the intensity Hutchinson brings to the table.

Detroit Lions considering uniform change for 2023

Had the Lions wanted to, they could have made a change to their uniform for the 2022 season but they chose not to.

That being said, Lions team president Rod Wood has acknowledged that there has been talk about making a change for the 2023 season.

“We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year,” Wood said back in March. “It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want, so we catalog all those and we’ll take them under advisement.”

For those of you hoping the Lions will go back to their roots and change back to the colors of the Portsmouth Spartans, that won’t be happening.

“We don’t talk about the Portsmouth Spartans, so I think the answer is probably we’re focused on Detroit and the Detroit Lions and not the history of the Portsmouth,” Wood added. “I think I might get killed if we went back to different colors.”

Nation, would you like to see the Lions wear these helmets, or are you good with what they currently wear?

