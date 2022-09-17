Detroit Lions elevate 2 players, downgrade G Jonah Jackson

The Lions are already without Hal Vaitai and Frank Ragnow

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be looking for their first win of the 2022 season when they host the Washington Commanders and it looks like they will be without offensive guard, Jonah Jackson.

On Saturday, the Lions announced Jackson has been downgraded to “doubtful” for Sunday’s game.

This is obviously some very unfortunate news for the Lions as they are already without starting G Hal Vaitai and C Frank Ragnow.

In addition, the Lions announced they have elevated LB Anthony Pittman and T Dan Skipper from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

On Friday, Dan Campbell said it would be “all hands on deck” as they try to weather the storm of injuries to the offensive line.

“We’ll look at Forbes and we’ll look at Kayode who we just got from Philly,” coach Dan Campbell said on Friday. “So, we’re kind of all hands on deck right now.”