Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for Thanksgiving matchup vs. Bills

In less than 24 hours, on Thanksgiving Day, our Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 5-6 on the season, and they would be right square in the playoff hunt for the NFC. Earlier today, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and we already know that Evan Brown, Charles Harris, Jonah Jackson, Jeff Okudah, and Josh Paschal have already been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game.

Which players did the Detroit Lions elevate for Thanksgiving Day?

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have elevated rookie LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

#Lions elevated LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive List

November 23, 2022

Nicknamed “The Problem”, The 6’1, 225 lb. Houston started his career at the University of Florida, where he tallied 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He then transferred to Jackson State, where he would go on to earn several All-American honors while also being selected to play in both the NFLPA Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.