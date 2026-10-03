Detroit Lions Announce Roster Move Prior to Matchup vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions are adding some veteran insurance to their secondary ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit announced Saturday that it has elevated defensive back Jalen Mills from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. The move gives the Lions another experienced option with starting cornerback D.J. Reed listed as questionable because of a rib injury.
Jalen Mills Elevated for Lions
The Lions signed Mills to their practice squad on Sept. 21 after injuries created significant concerns in Detroit’s secondary. The 32-year-old veteran has extensive NFL experience and previously spent time with Detroit, making him a logical emergency option for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.
This isn’t Mills’ first elevation of the season, either. He was elevated for Detroit’s Week 3 victory over the Jets, when the Lions were also dealing with significant injuries in their secondary.
Practice-squad rules allow teams to elevate up to two players for a game without creating a permanent spot on the 53-man roster. Mills’ elevation therefore gives Detroit additional flexibility while the Lions wait to see whether Reed will be cleared to face Carolina.