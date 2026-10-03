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Detroit Lions Announce Roster Move Prior to Matchup vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions elevate Jalen Mills
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The Detroit Lions are adding some veteran insurance to their secondary ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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Detroit announced Saturday that it has elevated defensive back Jalen Mills from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. The move gives the Lions another experienced option with starting cornerback D.J. Reed listed as questionable because of a rib injury.

Jalen Mills Elevated for Lions

The Lions signed Mills to their practice squad on Sept. 21 after injuries created significant concerns in Detroit’s secondary. The 32-year-old veteran has extensive NFL experience and previously spent time with Detroit, making him a logical emergency option for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

This isn’t Mills’ first elevation of the season, either. He was elevated for Detroit’s Week 3 victory over the Jets, when the Lions were also dealing with significant injuries in their secondary.

Practice-squad rules allow teams to elevate up to two players for a game without creating a permanent spot on the 53-man roster. Mills’ elevation therefore gives Detroit additional flexibility while the Lions wait to see whether Reed will be cleared to face Carolina.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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