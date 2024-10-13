Detroit Lions Elevate Preseason Standout Defender In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions have announced a key roster move ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive end Isaac Ukwu has been elevated from the practice squad, and he is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday.
Ukwu, who signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following a strong year at Ole Miss, was a standout throughout training camp and the preseason. He made a significant impact during the preseason, recording a sack in all three games. Despite his impressive performance, Ukwu was left off the team’s initial 53-man roster. However, with this elevation, the Lions are giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger stage.
As the Lions prepare to face a tough Cowboys offense, Ukwu's presence could add valuable depth and pass-rushing ability to Detroit's defense.