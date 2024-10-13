Detroit Lions Elevate Preseason Standout Defender In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions have announced a key roster move ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive end Isaac Ukwu has been elevated from the practice squad, and he is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

#Lions have elevated DL Isaac Ukwu from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2024

Ukwu, who signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following a strong year at Ole Miss, was a standout throughout training camp and the preseason. He made a significant impact during the preseason, recording a sack in all three games. Despite his impressive performance, Ukwu was left off the team’s initial 53-man roster. However, with this elevation, the Lions are giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger stage.

As the Lions prepare to face a tough Cowboys offense, Ukwu's presence could add valuable depth and pass-rushing ability to Detroit's defense.