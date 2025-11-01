Detroit Lions Announce Roster Move on Eve of Week 9 Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have elevated a linebacker from the practice squad ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

With several players dealing with injuries, the Lions chose to elevate just one player, linebacker Ty Summers, from the practice squad.

The team also announced that safety Daniel Thomas will miss another week and has not been activated from injured reserve.

Also… S Daniel Thomas (forearm) was not activated from Reserve/Injured and has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota. https://t.co/T2avF1JzEB — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 1, 2025

As previously reported, safety Kerby Joseph, running back Craig Reynolds, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez have all been ruled out for Detroit’s first game following the bye week.

The Lions and Vikings will kick off Sunday as Detroit looks to overcome its injury concerns and maintain momentum heading into the second half of the season.