Detroit Lions employee has hilarious reaction to Matt Nagy OC rumors

If you are one who scours Twitter like a madman, as I do on a daily basis, you have probably come across the rumors that the Detroit Lions could hire former Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy to be their offensive coordinator.

Well, on Friday, Jeff Risdon was in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl and he ran into a Lions employee at a coffee shop and asked him about the Nagy rumor and the employees’ reaction was hilarious.

“Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by “who the f*** comes up with this BS”. So there’s that…”

This is absolute perfection. Folks, please don’t believe everything you read!