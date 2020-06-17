Detroit Lions end up near middle of NFL helmet rankings

There are some absolutely classic looks in the National Football League, and another few designs that could use some re-tweaking.
According to NBC Sports, the Detroit Lions rank near the middle of the 32 NFL franchises in terms of their helmet design, checking in at number 12 overall.
Check out what NBC’s Josh Schrock had to say about Detroit’s design:
“The regal Lion is a good look on the silver lid, but I’d prefer a more front-facing snarling lion. Maybe that’s just me though.”
A couple of Detroit’s rivals ranked higher on the list, with the Green Bay Packers coming in at #25, the Chicago Bears at #24, and the Minnesota Vikings at #16.
Checking in at dead last are the Washington Redskins, while the Las Vegas Raiders were first overall.
– – Quotes via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Link – –