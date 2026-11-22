The Detroit Lions are going back in black for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was some speculation about exactly what their uniform combination would look like. Now, the Lions have officially put an end to the mystery.

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On Sunday morning, Detroit shared a gameday graphic on X with the message “Back in Black.” While the graphic prominently featured the team’s black jerseys and blue helmets, it did not prominently display the pants, leaving some fans wondering whether Detroit might surprise everyone by pairing its black jerseys with Honolulu blue pants.

Detroit Lions Confirm Uniform Combo vs. Buccaneers

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see something different, the Lions have confirmed that they will be sticking with their familiar all-black look. According to NBC Chicago’s Week 11 uniform breakdown, Detroit will wear black jerseys, black pants, and blue helmets against Tampa Bay.

The combination is part of Detroit’s popular “Motor City Muscle” alternate uniform set, which was introduced when the organization unveiled its redesigned uniforms in 2024. The black jerseys feature Honolulu blue numbers, while the alternate helmets feature a black Lions logo outlined in silver.

The Lions have already embraced their all-black look this season, including their October matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit also revealed its uniform plans for Sunday’s Buccaneers matchup earlier this week.

While black jerseys paired with Honolulu blue pants could be an interesting combination down the road, that won’t be the look against Tampa Bay. The Lions are sticking with black pants, black jerseys, and blue helmets as they prepare to take the field at Ford Field.