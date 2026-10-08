The Detroit Lions have spent the first month of the 2026 NFL season searching for answers in their struggling secondary, but one potential solution might have been sitting on their roster all along. With former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. finally getting meaningful opportunities, Detroit could be witnessing the emergence of a player who helps stabilize one of the NFL’s most vulnerable pass defenses.

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The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a 2-2 record, and their defensive struggles have become impossible to ignore. However, Rakestraw’s recent performances have provided a reason for optimism, particularly as head coach Dan Campbell considers additional changes to his defensive lineup.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Is Making His Case

Detroit selected Rakestraw with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, believing the former Missouri standout possessed the physicality, competitiveness, and coverage instincts to become an important piece of its secondary. Unfortunately, injuries derailed much of his first two professional seasons, leaving the Lions without a meaningful opportunity to evaluate their investment.

That began changing in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when Rakestraw received 23 defensive snaps after being inactive for Detroit’s first two games. Facing a difficult assignment that included Jets star Garrett Wilson, the young cornerback delivered an encouraging performance and earned the attention of his head coach.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s victory over the Jets, Campbell made it clear that Rakestraw had earned additional opportunities.

“Rakestraw, I thought, showed up,” Campbell said. “He’s going to get some more opportunities here.”

That statement was important for a player whose first two seasons had been defined more by injuries and setbacks than consistent playing time. More importantly, it suggested the Lions were beginning to trust Rakestraw in situations where dependable cornerback play has been desperately needed.

The Numbers Suggest Rakestraw Deserves a Bigger Role

Rakestraw’s early production might not jump off the page, but there are encouraging signs when considering how little he has played. According to his official Detroit Lions player statistics, he has recorded four tackles, two passes defended, and one forced fumble through two appearances this season.

Those numbers are especially noteworthy given the limited opportunities he has received compared with Detroit’s established starters. Although the sample size remains small, Rakestraw has demonstrated an ability to compete for the football and contribute when called upon.

Of course, two games are hardly enough to determine whether a young defensive back is ready to become a full-time starter. The real evaluation will come when opposing offenses begin consistently targeting him, forcing him to defend different receiver types and coverage concepts throughout an entire game.

Still, Detroit does not necessarily need Rakestraw to become an elite cornerback overnight. The Lions need defensive backs who can stay disciplined, communicate effectively, and prevent the explosive passing plays that have repeatedly damaged their defense.

Detroit’s Secondary Is Desperate for Stability

The urgency surrounding Detroit’s cornerback situation became even more apparent during Sunday’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young threw for 329 yards, while Tetairoa McMillan torched the Lions for 14 receptions, 192 yards, and two touchdowns.

Those struggles were compounded when veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter and did not return. As we reported following Ya-Sin’s injury, the setback created another potential obstacle for a Detroit defense already dealing with serious personnel concerns.

D.J. Reed remains a central figure in the secondary, while Roger McCreary and other defensive backs have been asked to handle shifting responsibilities. With Detroit continuing to search for the right combination, Rakestraw has an opportunity to establish himself as more than simply another depth option.

The Lions have already demonstrated their willingness to explore outside help, including their unsuccessful pursuit of former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, an improved Rakestraw could potentially lessen the urgency of acquiring another starting-caliber cornerback through a costly trade.

That does not mean Brad Holmes should abandon his search for defensive reinforcements. It means Detroit might have an opportunity to address part of the problem internally while preserving valuable draft capital for other roster needs.

Dan Campbell Could Be Preparing More Changes

Rakestraw is not the only young defensive back who could benefit from Detroit’s ongoing search for answers. Campbell has indicated that rookie Keith Abney II and veteran Jalen Mills could also receive additional playing time as the Lions prepare for Arizona.

According to Pride of Detroit’s report on Campbell’s potential lineup adjustments, Rakestraw remains part of the conversation for an expanded defensive role. With injuries and inconsistent performances creating opportunities throughout the secondary, Detroit could enter Sunday’s matchup with a noticeably different collection of defensive backs.

That possibility makes Rakestraw especially intriguing because he offers something the Lions have been searching for since training camp began. He is a young player with legitimate draft pedigree who has started turning limited opportunities into encouraging results.

The challenge now is proving that those encouraging moments can become consistent production. Detroit needs more than occasional pass breakups. It needs dependable coverage over four quarters.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rakestraw Knows What Needs to Change

The young cornerback is not pretending that Detroit’s defensive problems have suddenly disappeared. During his comments ahead of the Cardinals matchup, Rakestraw acknowledged the importance of eliminating mistakes and limiting the explosive plays that have plagued the Lions.

“We just got to limit some of these plays as a team,” Rakestraw said.

He also emphasized the importance of creating turnovers, comparing each takeaway to money deposited into the defense’s pocket. That mentality could prove valuable for a team that desperately needs game-changing plays from its secondary.

The Lions have enough offensive firepower to compete with just about anyone when Jared Goff and his supporting cast are executing at a high level. What they cannot afford is a defense that consistently allows opposing quarterbacks to move the football without resistance.

Rakestraw alone cannot solve that problem, but his physical playing style and willingness to compete could help establish the standard Detroit needs from its defensive backs.

The Lions Might Already Have Part of Their Solution

Detroit’s interest in acquiring additional cornerback help is understandable, especially considering how poorly the secondary has performed through four games. Nevertheless, before Holmes spends valuable draft picks on another veteran, the Lions owe it to themselves to determine exactly what they have in Rakestraw.

Sunday’s game against Arizona could provide another meaningful opportunity for the 24-year-old to prove he belongs in a larger role. If he continues making plays and demonstrates the consistency Detroit has lacked, Campbell could find himself facing a very different kind of personnel decision.

The Lions entered this season hoping their young defensive talent would take another step forward, and Rakestraw finally appears positioned to make that possibility a reality. Whether he ultimately develops into a dependable starter remains uncertain, but Detroit may have discovered that one of its most promising answers at cornerback was already wearing Honolulu blue.