Lions Get Surprising Spot in ESPN’s 2026 NFL Power Rankings

The Detroit Lions are not entering the 2026 season with the same national shine they carried a year ago.

But they are hardly being dismissed.

In ESPN’s preseason NFL Power Rankings, Detroit checks in at No. 11 overall, the same spot it occupied following the NFL Draft. ESPN’s panel of more than a dozen analysts ranked all 32 teams heading into the regular season, with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills occupying the top three spots.

For the Lions, No. 11 feels like a fascinating place to begin.

Detroit is coming off a disappointing 2025 season that ended without a playoff appearance, but the roster still features enough high-end talent to make another run at the NFC North.

The question is whether the Lions can turn that talent back into wins.

Lions Remain Just Outside NFL’s Top 10

Detroit’s placement at No. 11 puts it firmly in the second tier of contenders entering the season.

That feels about right.

The Lions are talented enough to beat almost anyone, but they are also coming off a season in which they finished last in the NFC North after winning the division in both 2023 and 2024.

That is a fairly significant fall.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to believe Detroit can rebound.

Jared Goff remains one of the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks. Jahmyr Gibbs has developed into one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to produce like an elite receiver, while Aidan Hutchinson gives Detroit one of the premier pass rushers in football.

That collection of talent is why Detroit Sports Nation recently examined Detroit’s 2026 ceiling and floor, with the Lions possessing enough upside to contend for another division championship if things break correctly.

There are also legitimate concerns.

Detroit will feature three new starters along the offensive line, including Penei Sewell moving from right tackle to left tackle. The Lions also must prove their defense can become more consistent behind Hutchinson.

That is what makes No. 11 interesting.

Detroit is close enough to the top that a strong September could quickly change the conversation.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Make NFL History

ESPN also identified one major milestone to watch for every team this season.

Detroit’s belongs to St. Brown.

The Lions star enters 2026 with 547 career receptions, putting him within striking distance of an NFL record.

According to ESPN, Justin Jefferson currently owns the record for the most receptions through a player’s first six NFL seasons with 579.

St. Brown needs only 33 catches to surpass him.

Considering St. Brown caught 117 passes last season, there is a legitimate chance he could reach the record before Detroit even reaches the midpoint of its schedule.

And that is not the only milestone available.

St. Brown also has an opportunity to become the first player in NFL history to record at least 100 receptions in five of his first six seasons.

That would be another remarkable accomplishment for a player Detroit selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Brown’s Consistency Has Become Almost Routine

The strangest thing about St. Brown’s production is how normal it now feels.

He caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, yet those numbers barely generated surprise because Lions fans have grown accustomed to seeing him dominate.

St. Brown has become the engine of Detroit’s passing game.

Defenses know where Jared Goff wants to go with the football.

They still struggle to stop it.

His production is also a major reason Detroit continues to be viewed as having one of football’s best collections of offensive talent. Earlier this offseason, Detroit Sports Nation noted that the trio of Goff, Gibbs and St. Brown was ranked as the NFL’s second-best group of offensive triplets.

Detroit also believes its receiving corps can become even more dangerous if Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa continue developing alongside St. Brown.

That would make an already productive offense difficult to handle.

Detroit Has an Early Opportunity to Climb

The Lions will not have to wait long to prove ESPN wrong — or right.

Detroit opens the regular season at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13 before traveling to Buffalo four days later for a Thursday night matchup with the Bills.

The Lions’ official 2026 schedule includes eight nationally televised games, giving Detroit plenty of opportunities to reshape its national reputation.

That Week 2 game in Buffalo could be particularly revealing.

ESPN currently ranks Buffalo third in the NFL.

If the Lions can walk into Highmark Stadium and beat one of ESPN’s top three teams, it will not take long for Detroit to start climbing these rankings.

No. 11 Is a Starting Point

Power rankings in early September do not decide anything.

They are snapshots.

Detroit deservedly enters this season with more questions than it carried into 2025, and missing the playoffs tends to remove some benefit of the doubt.

But this remains a roster with Goff, Gibbs, St. Brown, Hutchinson, Sewell and plenty of other high-end talent.

ESPN sees the Lions as the 11th-best team in football right now.

Detroit gets 17 games to prove it belongs much higher.