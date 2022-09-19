Detroit Lions eviscerate Washington Commanders with single tweet

The Commanders are not sure where they are from

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took care of business by eviscerating the Washington Commanders 36-27 for their first victory of the 2022 season.

A day later, the Lions eviscerated the Commanders with a single tweet.

If you follow along with the happenings on Twitter, you have probably seen the photo floating around of the coffee mug the Commanders were selling during their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those mugs, in case you missed it, featured the Commanders’ new “W” logo on top of an image of the state of Washington.

Well well well. Looky here. Hilarious move by the Commanders to send me one of THE mugs. I’m honored pic.twitter.com/Jq4dONp2eY — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

Well, there is one big problem with the mugs. The Washington Commanders do not play out of the state of Washington!!!

On Monday, the Detroit Lions took to Twitter and trolled the hell out of the Commanders with a photo of the Commanders’ “W” logo in front of the State of Michigan with the caption, “That Victory Monday coffee hits different.”

This is perfection!