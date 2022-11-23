Detroit Lions expect near-record crowd on Thanksgiving Day

Don’t look now, but our Detroit Lions have won three-straight games, and they finally seem to be heading in the right direction. During the last three weeks, the Lions have defeated the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants, but on Thursday, they will face their most formidable opponent of the season. On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions will host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field, and a near-record crowd is expected.

How many people do the Detroit Lions expect on Thanksgiving Day?

According to multiple reports, the Lions expect the second-largest crowd for a game in Ford Field history.

The current attendance record was set back in 2011 when the Lions hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. That night, 67,861 screaming fans packed Ford Field to cheer on the Lions, and it worked as they defeated the Bears 24-13 to move to 5-0 on the season. The capacity at Ford Field is listed at 65,000.

According to the Detroit News, the Lions are expecting north of 66,000 fans on Thursday, which means they could break the current Thanksgiving Day attendance record at Ford Field, which currently stands at 66,613, which was set in 2017.

If you are planning on heading down to the game on Thursday, Ford Field is suggesting you make sure to arrive early due to the expected traffic. Please click on the link in the tweet below for more traffic and parking info.

Arrive EARLY tomorrow due to the expected 🦃 traffic!

🔵Pride Plaza starts at 10 am with food trucks, tailgate games, and music.

🔵Power Hour begins when gates open at 10:30 am featuring giveaways + 🌭 and 🥤 specials!

🔵More traffic & parking info: https://t.co/p3JdzfzJva pic.twitter.com/odFsSJD9l1 — Ford Field (@fordfield) November 23, 2022