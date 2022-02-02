Detroit Lions expect to meet with ex-Saints HC Sean Payton during offseason

According to Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell, he plans to meet with former New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton at some point during the offseason.

Campbell spoke to reporters on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl and he said that he and Payton will “certainly sit down and talk.”

“He’s already told me, ‘Hey man, I’ll see you in the spring.’ I don’t know when that’ll be. I don’t know if he’ll be in shorts or have a margarita in his hand. … But we’ll certainly sit down and talk with him.”

From MLive:

“Look, I know that he would help me,” Campbell said during a breakfast with reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “He’s told me over and over, it’s like, ‘Hey man, whenever you need anything, just hit me up.’ And certainly now he has more time to listen. That’s a good thing.

“Sean was my mentor, man, and I think the world of him,” Campbell said. “I learned more under Sean than any other head coach in my time as a player. I was with him for eight of my 11 years as a player under him, and then to coach under him for five years, I got both facets of it, as a player and a coach. And so really everything that I am, or what I’m about, or how I think, really does come from him in a sense.”

“I think he was always ahead of the game,” Campbell said. “He was innovative. He knew how to pull the most out of his players, he knows how to put his players in a position to have success, better than anyone I’ve ever been around. He knows how to use the totality of the roster on game day.

“And man, I think his ability to know, hey, this is what this player needs. This player needs a boot in the rear, or this player needs a hug, or just how to motivate. Those are things you never forget.”