Sharing is caring!

According to NFL Rumors, the Detroit Lions are among the teams expected to make a push to sign the 2020 NFL leader in interception returns for a touchdown with two.

That player is Los Angeles Rams CB Troy Hill.

Hill, who is 29, started 16 games for the Rams in 2020, intercepting three passes and defending another 10.

#Chargers and #Lions expected to make a push to sign CB Troy Hill #NFL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 15, 2021