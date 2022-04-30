Detroit Lions expected to sign CB Jermaine Waller

According to a report from Matt Zenitz, the Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller.

During his final season with the Hokies, Waller had 46 tackles and four interceptions.

From Dane Brugler:

A three-year starter at Virginia Tech, Waller was an outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s zone-based scheme. While 2020 was a lost season for him because of injuries, he put positive play on his 2019 and 2021 tapes, including outstanding production (22 passes defended and seven interceptions in 24 games in 2019 and 2021). Waller is a fluid player with an outstanding feel for zone duties, although he will struggle to make up a misstep if he surrenders early separation. His toughness and physical nature show in run support and when he quickly drives on throws in front of him. Overall, Waller displays balanced movements in space with NFL-ready confidence and play recognition but requires additional technique work to counterbalance his aggressive style of play. He projects best in a Cover-2 scheme.