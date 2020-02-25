37.4 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, despite signing him to...
Detroit Lions News

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he...
Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, despite signing him to a contract extension prior to the 2019 season.

After arriving in Detroit via a trade with the New York Giants midway through the 2018 season, he immediately helped transform the Lions run defense into one of the most formidable in the league.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for Snacks’ 2019 season as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Lions GM Bob Quinn was in Indianapolis on Tuesday for the NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to reporters, he explained the Lions decision to move on from Harrison.

“I think they were both different situations,” the Detroit Lions boss said on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I think each player has different reasons why you move on or why you sign extensions. Things change from year to year. This is a very — as you guys know, probably more than anybody — this is an up-to-the-minute business. Like, you guys (in the media) hear something and you guys are tweeting it without even checking, right? So, guys change, their skill-set changes, stuff changes in the building. Everything changes.”

“Snacks came in, I thought he was really good, helped our defense a lot in 2018, had a really strong season,” Quinn said. “As you guys know, the numbers went up when he was in there. And then (last) season, just was kind of not quite to that level.”

“We just felt like the best thing moving forward was to kind of look at that position as a whole and we have a couple guys who are free agents too who we are still talking to,” Quinn said. “So we’re going to have to kind of figure it out.”

Nation, did Bob Quinn make the right decision by moving on from Damon Harrison?

–Quotes via Kyle Meinke, MLive– LINK

