The Detroit Lions are winning football games, but one alarming statistic suggests their offense has a significant problem that could become increasingly difficult to ignore. Despite having some of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons, Detroit ranks near the bottom of the league in explosive plays.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to statistics shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Lions have produced just 26 offensive plays of 20 or more yards through Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, ranking 23rd among all 32 teams. That’s a concerning number for an offense featuring Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery.

Perhaps even more frustrating for Lions fans is how Detroit compares to its NFC North rivals. The Green Bay Packers lead the entire NFL with 44 explosive plays, while the Chicago Bears are tied for second with 41.

Simply put, Detroit hasn’t been generating nearly as many game-changing plays as some of its biggest competitors.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sideline before a play Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Explosive Plays Rank 23rd in the NFL

The numbers highlight a significant difference between Detroit and several of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses. Through the first nine weeks, the Lions have recorded 23 passing plays and just three rushing plays that gained at least 20 yards.

Here is the complete NFL ranking of explosive plays through Week 9, according to Meirov:

Rank NFL Team 20+ Yard Plays Pass Run 1 Green Bay Packers 44 40 4 T-2 Chicago Bears 41 35 6 T-2 New England Patriots 41 33 8 4 Buffalo Bills 39 32 7 T-5 Atlanta Falcons 33 23 10 T-5 Cleveland Browns 33 28 5 T-5 Houston Texans 33 32 1 T-5 Las Vegas Raiders 33 31 2 9 Carolina Panthers 32 28 4 T-10 Dallas Cowboys 31 28 3 T-10 Jacksonville Jaguars 31 27 4 T-10 Pittsburgh Steelers 31 24 7 T-10 San Francisco 49ers 31 27 4 T-10 Washington Commanders 31 24 7 15 New York Giants 30 25 5 16 Kansas City Chiefs 29 22 7 T-17 Baltimore Ravens 28 20 8 T-17 Los Angeles Rams 28 24 4 T-17 New York Jets 28 24 4 T-20 Cincinnati Bengals 27 27 0 T-20 Seattle Seahawks 27 24 3 T-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 16 11 23 Detroit Lions 26 23 3 T-24 Arizona Cardinals 24 19 5 T-24 Indianapolis Colts 24 18 6 T-26 Los Angeles Chargers 23 18 5 T-26 Miami Dolphins 23 18 5 T-26 Minnesota Vikings 23 19 4 T-26 New Orleans Saints 23 21 2 30 Denver Broncos 22 21 1 31 Tennessee Titans 21 16 5 32 Philadelphia Eagles 19 14 5

Source: Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate), NFL explosive plays of 20+ yards, Weeks 1–9, 2026.

The difference between Detroit and the top of the NFC North is particularly striking. Green Bay has produced 18 more explosive plays than the Lions, while Chicago has generated 15 more. Only Minnesota, at 23, ranks below Detroit in the division.

Even more surprising is Detroit’s lack of explosive rushing plays. With Gibbs and Montgomery in the backfield, one might expect the Lions to rank far higher in this category.

Detroit has managed just three runs of 20 or more yards, matching the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay leads the NFL with 11 explosive runs, followed by Atlanta with 10.

Detroit’s Recent Offensive Struggles Raise Questions

The lack of explosive plays becomes even more concerning when examining Detroit’s recent offensive performances. Although the Lions have continued finding ways to win, they have struggled to consistently produce points.

During the Nov. 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins, a 19-9 win, Detroit scored just one touchdown and relied on four field goals from Jake Bates. Goff completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, threw an interception, and failed to record a touchdown pass.

The offensive struggles have not gone unnoticed, with former NFL running back Damien Harris recently expressing concerns about Detroit’s offensive production. The Lions have enough talent to score against virtually any defense, but their inability to consistently create big plays is making life more difficult.

Long Drives Leave Detroit Little Margin for Error

Of course, explosive plays aren’t the only measure of an effective offense. Teams can still move the football through sustained drives, ball control, and efficient execution.

However, those lengthy drives leave little room for mistakes. Penalties, negative plays, and turnovers become significantly more damaging when an offense struggles to create big gains.

That was evident against Miami, when Goff’s 30-game touchdown-pass streak came to an end. Detroit still managed to win the game, but the offense looked far less dangerous than fans have come to expect.

Can the Lions Find Their Explosiveness Before the Playoffs?

The good news for Detroit is that the talent is clearly there. St. Brown remains one of the NFL’s most dependable receivers, Williams possesses elite speed, and Gibbs has the ability to turn a routine play into a touchdown.

The challenge is finding ways to consistently get those players into positions where they can create explosive gains. That responsibility falls on Detroit’s offensive coaching staff, which must determine how to generate more opportunities without abandoning the physical identity that has made the Lions successful.

The numbers also require some perspective, as teams have played different numbers of games and faced different opponents through Week 9. Still, the sizable gap between Detroit and its division rivals is worth paying attention to.

Patriots Offer Detroit a Big-Play Blueprint in Munich

The Lions will have another opportunity to address those concerns when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Interestingly, New England ranks tied for second in the NFL with 41 explosive plays, giving Detroit a clear example of the big-play production it has been missing.

At the end of the day, the Lions don’t need to lead the league in explosive plays to win football games. But with the playoffs approaching and expectations in Detroit remaining sky-high, finding ways to create more game-changing moments could make the difference between another disappointing postseason exit and a legitimate Super Bowl run.

Are the Lions’ lack of explosive plays a legitimate concern, or are fans worrying too much about a team that continues to win?