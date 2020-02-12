23.4 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Could the Detroit Lions have their eye on bringing back Kyle Van Noy?

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan State fan Twitter account already trolling Michigan following Tucker hire

Michigan State Spartans fans are already stirring the pot following the hiring of new head coach Mel Tucker! Check...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Michigan State Board of Trustees to hold emergency meeting

According to multiple reports, Michigan State's Board of Trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting for today at 3 p.m....
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Spartans saved by Xavier Tillman dunk with seconds remaining vs. Illinois

The Michigan State Spartans were able to avoid their first four game losing streak in over a decade thanks...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Considering the ultimatum that Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford gave GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, this is going to be an extremely important offseason in terms of putting together a roster that can compete for the NFL Playoffs in 2020.

That being said, it all begins with free agency.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

One free agent the Lions should strongly consider bringing back to the Motor City is LB Kyle Van Noy.

- Advertisement -

Van Noy, as you probably remember, was originally selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time in Detroit, Van Noy was never put in the correct position to excel, and he was eventually traded to the New England Patriots in the middle of his third season.

In his first full season with New England (with Matt Patricia as his defensive coordinator), Van Noy racked up 73 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 13 games (12 starts). This past season, he had 56 tackles and a career-best 6.5 sacks in 15 starts with the Patriots.

Though the Lions seem to be happy with their current linebacker group (???) reuniting Van Noy with Patricia could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The only question is, would he be interested in coming back to the Lions?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFans, media react to Mel Tucker’s hiring by Michigan State
Next articleSpartans saved by Xavier Tillman dunk with seconds remaining vs. Illinois

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan State fan Twitter account already trolling Michigan following Tucker hire

Michigan State Spartans fans are already stirring the pot following the hiring of new head coach Mel Tucker! Check...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State Board of Trustees to hold emergency meeting

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, Michigan State's Board of Trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting for today at 3 p.m. regarding the pending hire of...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans saved by Xavier Tillman dunk with seconds remaining vs. Illinois

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans were able to avoid their first four game losing streak in over a decade thanks to some late game heroics....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could the Detroit Lions have their eye on bringing back Kyle Van Noy?

Arnold Powell - 0
Considering the ultimatum that Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford gave GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, this is going to be an...
Read more
College Sports

Fans, media react to Mel Tucker’s hiring by Michigan State

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Mel Tucker era in East Lansing is about to begin! The former Colorado coach agreed to become the next head coach of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Lambeau Field employee charged for making violent threats

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no way this could have had a good outcome for this individual, and we're glad nothing happened. A former employee of Lambeau Field...
Read more

Latest mock draft has Detroit Lions landing OSU’s Chase Young

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke released his latest mock draft for the 2020 NFL Draft this April, and fans will certainly have a...
Read more

Colin Cowherd says what he would do if he owned Detroit Lions [Video]

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go again. On Tuesday, yet another national mouth gave his two cents on what the Detroit Lions should do in the upcoming NFL...
Read more

Dan Orlovsky has very interesting take on Detroit Lions current situation

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the season with a 3-12-1 record, earning them the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Generally, when...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.