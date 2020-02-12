Could the Detroit Lions have their eye on bringing back Kyle Van Noy?

Considering the ultimatum that Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford gave GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, this is going to be an extremely important offseason in terms of putting together a roster that can compete for the NFL Playoffs in 2020.

That being said, it all begins with free agency.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

One free agent the Lions should strongly consider bringing back to the Motor City is LB Kyle Van Noy.

- Advertisement -

Van Noy, as you probably remember, was originally selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time in Detroit, Van Noy was never put in the correct position to excel, and he was eventually traded to the New England Patriots in the middle of his third season.

In his first full season with New England (with Matt Patricia as his defensive coordinator), Van Noy racked up 73 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 13 games (12 starts). This past season, he had 56 tackles and a career-best 6.5 sacks in 15 starts with the Patriots.

Though the Lions seem to be happy with their current linebacker group (???) reuniting Van Noy with Patricia could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The only question is, would he be interested in coming back to the Lions?