Detroit Lions Eye Intriguing Veteran EDGE as Free Agent Visit Sparks Buzz

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Detroit Lions aren't done fine-tuning their roster. A recent free agent visit has fans wondering if help is on the way for the pass rush.

The Detroit Lions might not be done adding to their defense just yet. Even with the 2025 NFL Draft looming, general manager Brad Holmes continues to leave the door open when it comes to exploring free agency — especially when it comes to bolstering the edge.

And one name recently surfaced that could be a real fit in the Motor City: DeMarcus Walker.

Walker Visits Allen Park

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the veteran EDGE rusher paid a visit to the Lions’ Allen Park facility. While nothing has been finalized just yet, that’s a clear sign of mutual interest. Detroit has made it known they want to add more firepower opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Walker fits the mold of a seasoned contributor who could provide a steady presence.

A Productive Career

Walker, 29, has carved out a solid NFL career over eight seasons, suiting up in 100 games with 42 starts under his belt. His career totals include:

191 total tackles

26.5 sacks

40 tackles for loss

16 QB hits in 2024 alone

Last season with the Chicago Bears, Walker was quietly consistent, recording 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 17 games. While he’s not a headline-grabbing name, he’s proven to be a reliable, scheme-versatile defender — something the Lions absolutely value under Dan Campbell.

A Quiet but Smart Move?

If signed, Walker wouldn’t be expected to be the guy — that’s Hutchinson’s job. But in a rotation that includes Marcus Davenport (coming off an injury-riddled season), the Lions could use a steady veteran who plays hard, sets the edge, and brings a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Considering Detroit’s win-now mentality, this type of move could go a long way without breaking the bank.

Bottom Line

DeMarcus Walker might not be the flashiest option on the market, but his toughness, experience, and durability make him a sneaky-good fit in Detroit. Don’t be surprised if the Lions pull the trigger.