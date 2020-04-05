40.5 F
Updated:

Detroit Lions have FaceTime meeting with former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie

It looks like the Detroit Lions have been scouting East Lansing!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Could Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie soon find himself in the NFL not too far from East Lansing? According to a national scout, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

National scout Russell Brown tweeted that Bachie is drawing interest from a handful of NFL teams, with the Lions being among them:

Bachie found himself in the news last season after failing a random drug screening with a supplement that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance, which is banned by the Big Ten. The result was a mandatory one-year ban by the NCAA.

“You can never really trust exactly what’s in those over-the-counter things,” he said. “I took it one time for just an extra lift on a Tuesday, tested six days later, (and) I failed. I thought I was gonna be perfectly clean. I’ve taken this product in the past when it was (NSF-)certified and I passed five or six Big Ten/NCAA drug tests. So when this happened, it was heartbreaking.”

In January of last year, he decided to forgo the NFL draft and returned to Michigan State for his senior year.

He finished his playing career in East Lansing with 133 tackles (28 for loss) with seven sacks and five interceptions.

– – Quote via John Niyo of The Detroit News Link – –

SourceJohn Niyo
ViaThe Detroit News
