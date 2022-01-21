Detroit Lions fan busts out ‘Los Angeles Lions’ shirt in advance of NFL Divisional Round [Photo]

If you have been following along with us since the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, you are aware that I have been referring to Stafford’s new team as the ‘Los Angeles Lions’ and I have been and will be rooting for them to win the whole damn thing.

Well, little did I know, but back in 2005 or so (according to Sports Carnage Podcast host Matt Bassin), there were some rumors of the Lions moving to Los Angeles. So, naturally, somebody profited off of the rumor by creating a Los Angeles Lions t-shirt.

As you can see in the photo below, Bassin, got his hands on one of those shirts and he still has it!

Check it out!

Let’s Go Los Angeles Lions!