The Detroit Lions are only four games into the 2026 NFL season, but something concerning is happening among their fan base. For the first time in Dan Campbell’s tenure, Detroit Lions fan confidence in the direction of the franchise has reportedly fallen to an all-time low, even as Detroit prepares to face a struggling Arizona Cardinals team.

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The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup with a disappointing 2-2 record, and their defensive struggles have left fans questioning whether this team can realistically compete for a championship. Now, a new survey suggests the frustration has reached a level not previously seen under Campbell.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Fan Confidence Reaches a Historic Low

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey published by Pride of Detroit, confidence among participating Lions fans has fallen to its lowest point since Campbell became head coach in 2021. The poll measures whether fans believe Detroit is headed in the right direction, rather than whether they personally approve of Campbell. Just 12 percent of respondents said they were confident.

Perhaps even more surprising, only 44 percent of respondents picked Detroit to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. That pessimism comes despite the Lions entering the contest as 5.5-point favorites against a team with a 1-3 record.

The results represent a remarkable shift for a franchise whose supporters were celebrating consecutive NFC North championships just two seasons ago. Expectations have changed dramatically in Detroit, and simply remaining competitive is no longer enough to satisfy a fan base that believes this roster should be competing for a Super Bowl.

This is not the first time confidence has collapsed during Campbell’s tenure, but the latest survey represents a new low in the poll’s reported history. In October 2022, Pride of Detroit documented a previous confidence collapse, when only 47 percent of respondents expressed confidence following an embarrassing shutout loss to the New England Patriots.

The current frustration, however, comes under dramatically different circumstances. The Lions are no longer a rebuilding franchise searching for signs of progress, but a team expected to compete with the NFL’s best.

Detroit’s Defense Is Driving the Frustration

The biggest reason for the growing concern is not difficult to identify, as Detroit’s defense has been among the NFL’s worst through four games. The Lions have surrendered 127 points and 1,695 total yards, including 445 yards in their latest loss to the Carolina Panthers.

As we previously reported when examining Detroit’s alarming defensive statistics, the Lions have produced numbers reminiscent of some of the franchise’s most disappointing defensive seasons. That is especially troubling considering the talent Detroit has invested in players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Jack Campbell.

Detroit’s offense, meanwhile, continues to score nearly 30 points per game, making the defensive failures even more frustrating. Jared Goff and his supporting cast have provided enough production to win football games, but Kelvin Sheppard’s defense has struggled to consistently get opponents off the field.

The disconnect between Detroit’s offensive firepower and defensive performance has created an uncomfortable reality for Campbell. Fans are no longer simply asking whether the Lions can win games, but whether their defense is capable of supporting a legitimate postseason run.

Dan Campbell Has a Chance to Restore Confidence

Despite the growing frustration, Campbell has refused to panic about Detroit’s 2-2 start. As we previously reported following the Panthers loss, the Lions head coach remains confident that his team can correct its mistakes and get back on track.

There are legitimate reasons for optimism, particularly with Brian Branch and Cade Mays working toward potential returns following Detroit’s Week 6 bye. Both returned to practice on Wednesday, Branch for the first time since tearing his Achilles last December, though neither was expected to play at Arizona. Their availability could provide important reinforcements before the Lions host the Green Bay Packers on October 25.

However, the immediate challenge is Sunday’s matchup against Arizona. Losing to a 1-3 Cardinals team would only intensify criticism surrounding Detroit’s defense and raise additional questions about the direction of the season.

A convincing victory, especially one featuring noticeable defensive improvement, could begin restoring some of the confidence that has disappeared. With important divisional matchups approaching, Campbell needs his team to demonstrate that its problems are correctable.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to a referee regarding a call against New York Jets during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Fans Have Raised Their Standards

The most revealing aspect of the survey might be what it says about the expectations Campbell has helped create. Detroit fans once celebrated signs of progress, but consecutive division championships and a 15-win season have changed what supporters demand from their football team.

A 2-2 record would not have generated this level of concern during the early stages of Campbell’s rebuild. Today, however, the Lions are being measured against championship expectations, and their performance has fallen short.

The survey does not mean every Lions fan has turned against Campbell, nor does it establish that his job is in immediate danger. It does demonstrate that confidence among the participating fans has eroded significantly, creating pressure for Detroit to respond.

Campbell helped transform the Lions into a franchise that fans genuinely believed could win it all. Now, he faces the challenge of convincing those same fans that Detroit is still headed in the right direction.