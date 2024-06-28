Detroit Lions Fan Lights Up ‘Price is Right’ with Epic Dan Campbell Shoutout





A Detroit Lions fan won the hearts of many during a recent episode of “The Price is Right,” proudly donning a T-shirt that read, “I LIKED THE LIONS BEFORE IT WAS COOL.” The contestant, named Darrell, not only showcased his team spirit with the Honolulu Blue shirt but also took the opportunity to shout out to Detroit and Lions coach Dan Campbell during his turn at the big wheel.

“When asked who he wanted to shout out, Darrell said, ‘I want to say hi to Detroit, Dan Campbell, my wife, my kids, and everybody in Detroit. Hi, Dan Campbell! Let’s go Lions!'” This display of Lions pride came at the expense of his individual game, where he fell short despite an impressive spin of $0.95, narrowly missing the Showcase Showdown.

The display of fandom extended beyond TV screens; a South Lyon little league team echoed the Lions’ spirit by wearing team gear during their national baseball tournament in Branson, Missouri. It’s clear that the Detroit Lions fanbase is riding high, with support and unity more visible than ever.