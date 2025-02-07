Detroit Lions Fan Wins NFL Fan of the Year Award

The NFL Honors Awards Show on Thursday night revealed a heartwarming victory for a Detroit Lions fan. Megan Stefanski was named the NFL's Fan of the Year, earning recognition for her unwavering dedication and passion for the game.

Stefanski's win is a proud moment for Lions fans everywhere, showcasing the loyalty and enthusiasm that the Detroit fanbase is known for. Her commitment to the team has made her a standout in the NFL community, and this award celebrates her passion and support for the Lions.

Congratulations to our very own Megan Stefanski for being named the @NFL FAN OF THE YEAR ‼️🎉 @blue_jeep



Watch: NFL Honors on Fox/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZWCGxGmXpM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 7, 2025

Congratulations to Megan Stefanski for representing the Detroit Lions so well and for being named the NFL Fan of the Year! Here's to many more years of cheering on the Lions!