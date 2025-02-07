fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions Fan Wins NFL Fan of the Year Award

W.G. Brady
The NFL Honors Awards Show on Thursday night revealed a heartwarming victory for a Detroit Lions fan. Megan Stefanski was named the NFL's Fan of the Year, earning recognition for her unwavering dedication and passion for the game.

Stefanski's win is a proud moment for Lions fans everywhere, showcasing the loyalty and enthusiasm that the Detroit fanbase is known for. Her commitment to the team has made her a standout in the NFL community, and this award celebrates her passion and support for the Lions.

Congratulations to Megan Stefanski for representing the Detroit Lions so well and for being named the NFL Fan of the Year! Here's to many more years of cheering on the Lions!

