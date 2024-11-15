fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Fans Accomplish The Unthinkable During Win Over Houston Texans

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans made a bold statement during the team's Week 10 victory over the Houston Texans, and it wasn't just about their team's performance on the field. In a rare display of away-game dominance, Lions supporters were so loud and passionate that they forced the Texans into using a silent count—something that is almost unheard of for a home team.

Detroit Lions Maxx Crosby

During a recent edition of Inside the NFL, hosted by NFL legends Bill Belichick, Ryan Clark, and Chris Long, Long pointed out the significant impact that Detroit's fanbase had on the game. “It's wild that they're on the silent count at home,” Long said. “That used to be a Green Bay, Philadelphia Eagle fan thing that they would take over your stadium. But now, the Lions fans down in Houston.”

The comment comes after footage from the game showed Texans players visibly struggling with the noise levels in their own stadium, which is typically not an issue for home teams. Home-field advantage often hinges on fan support, but the Lions’ traveling supporters made NRG Stadium feel like a neutral site, disrupting the Texans’ offensive flow.

Detroit Lions fans have been a formidable presence on the road all season long, making their voices heard in stadiums across the NFL. From the very beginning of the 2024 season, the Lions faithful have packed stadiums, bringing an intensity and energy that has matched their team’s top-tier performance. This commitment to the team has been crucial to the Lions’ success and helped elevate their status as the NFC North leaders with an 8-1 record.

Heartbroken Detroit Lions fans Photo Credit - Kelly L. Cox - USA Today Sports

As the Lions now look ahead to their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans will get their next opportunity to bring the noise at Ford Field. And if their performance on the road is any indication, Detroit supporters will certainly make their presence felt once again.

For Lions fans, the next chance to travel and make a statement will be in Week 12, when the team heads to Indianapolis to face the Colts. Whether at home or on the road, Detroit’s loyal fanbase continues to be one of the most passionate and impactful in the NFL.

