Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team

Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, almost all Detroit Lions fans believed their team was headed in the right direction. That has changed.

Detroit Lions fans
What percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.

In fact, there were plenty of fans who were predicting that with the Lions‘ easy schedule, they could make a run at a wild card playoff spot.

We are now five weeks into the season and Detroit Lions fans are already losing confidence in a big way.

As you can see in the graphic below, nearly 100% of Detroit Lions fans were confident that their team was headed in the right direction before the regular season started, but now, only 47% of Lions fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

What percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?

Following the Lions’ embarrassing 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, Dan Campbell told reporters that his team had hit “rock bottom.”

But do the fans believe the Lions have hit rock bottom?

According to a poll from SB Nation/Draft Kings, only 46% of Lions’ fans believe the team has hit rock bottom.

Nation, what do you think? Do you still believe the Detroit Lions are going in the right direction? If not, do you think they have hit rock bottom?

Do the Lions have a team to win within 2022?
