Detroit Lions fans do not fare well in ‘Most-attractive fan base study’

Detroit Lions have been considered one of the worst franchises in professional sports for some time now as they have never even been to a Super Bowl and have not had a championship season at all since 1957. Heck, it is well-documented that the Lions only have one playoff win since that ’57 season.

But to make things even worse, a survey has been released by Lines.com that ranks the most attractive fan bases in the NFL and, you guessed it, Lions fans are considered the least attractive in the league. (Probably because us good-looking fans would rather watch on television)

As you can see below, the Atlanta Falcons fans are the most attractive, followed by fans of the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

To find out the criteria for these rankings, please click here.