Detroit Lions fans earn free pizza following first victory of 2021

The Detroit Lions will not go winless in 2021 after all!

They finally earned their first win in 364 days this afternoon at Ford Field, walking it off against the Minnesota Vikings thanks to Jared Goff’s perfect throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions are now 1-10-1 in 2021.

And thanks to the victory, Lions fans have a chance to celebrate with free pizza. Shield’s Restaurant and Pizzerias in Troy, Southfield, and Detroit will be offering free small pizzas on Tuesday afternoon from 5-8 PM (dine-in only), making good on the promise they made following Detroit’s overtime loss to the Packers in October.

“The team has had some tough breaks this season and we’re glad to see them pull out a victory, especially at home and against Minnesota,” Paul Andoni of Shield’s said in a news release. “We’re glad to show our loyalty by giving away free pizza to celebrate their first win. Maybe this is the start of a new trend for the team!”

