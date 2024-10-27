Detroit Lions Fans Excited About Patriots ‘Healthy Scratch’ For Week 8

Detroit Lions fans have been buzzing since the New England Patriots announced linebacker Josh Uche as a healthy scratch for today’s game. Uche’s sudden absence has sparked trade speculation, as he’s one of the players many fans and analysts have earmarked as a potential fit for the Lions’ pass-rushing needs.

With Aidan Hutchinson sidelined due to injury, Detroit’s defense could benefit from Uche’s skill set. Known for his burst off the edge, Uche tallied 11.5 sacks in 2022 and has recorded two this season in limited starts. Adding him to the lineup would not only add depth but provide immediate support for a Lions team aiming for a deep postseason run.

The timing of the healthy scratch just before the NFL trade deadline hints at New England’s willingness to consider offers, and with the Lions’ need for pass rushing depth, this opportunity couldn’t come at a better time. Trading for Uche could bring high rewards without a significant cost in draft capital, allowing Detroit to retain future assets while strengthening their current roster.

If the Lions’ front office decides to act, this potential trade could be the boost Detroit’s defense needs to remain a dominant force in the NFC.