Detroit Lions fans get amazing news regarding 2021 season

For many Detroit Lions fans, 2020 was a major disappointment for reasons beyond the team stinking it up on the field.

One reason why fans were disappointed is that they were not able to attend games at Ford Field due to COVID-19 protocols.

Well, it looks like those days are behind us as Judy Battista is reporting that NFL team presidents have been told that 30 of 32 teams have approval for full capacity stadiums in 2021 with Denver and Indianapolis being the only two cities not yet cleared.

Let’s make Ford Field as loud as it has ever been in 2021!

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021