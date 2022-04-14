Detroit Lions fans give Sheila Hamp a much different welcome than the last time they met

That last time Sheila Hamp went in front of a large group of Detroit Lions fans, she was known as Sheila Ford Hamp and she was booed mercilessly during the Calvin Johnson Hall of Fame ring ceremony at Ford Field.

On Thursday, Hamp got a much different welcome from Lions fans as she was in attendance for a party to celebrate Detroit being awarded the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to some in attendance, the Lions’ owner was not booed this time!

From Detroit News:

Hamp, whose introduction garnered one of the biggest rounds of applause, said that both Detroit and the Lions organization have been making an effort to secure a draft “for the last few years.”

“Our pitch to the league centered on our multi-generational fanbase and the dedication and love our fans have for the Lions, the NFL, and the game of football,” Hamp said. “We’re excited to show the football world the passion, the partnership, the progress that has always defined Detroit, and it is the driving force for the future of our city.”

Previous Report:

By now, you have almost certainly seen the video.

Back in September, former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson was back at Ford Field for his Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony. And though Calvin did receive his ring, the biggest takeaway from the ceremony came from when the fans at Ford booed Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp mercilessly as she tried to introduce him.

On Friday, Sheila spoke to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and he said that she totally understands the booing.

“Obviously, no one likes to be booed, but I totally understand it,” Hamp told the Free Press on Friday. “Totally understand it. Understand the frustration all the years. I think it was a lot of things involved in that booing, so as I say no one likes it, but I got it. Totally got it. And I’m as frustrated as the fans are and I appreciate their sentiment and hopefully what we’re trying to do here will turn to cheers one day.”

