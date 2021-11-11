Detroit Lions fans have some must-see TV on Thursday night

Detroit Lions fans are going to have some must-see TV on Thursday night and it has nothing to do with tonight’s NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Instead, Lions fans are going to want to tune in for tonight’s game between North Carolina and Pittsburgh as the game features two of the top QB prospects in the nation.

Those quarterbacks are Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Sam Howell of North Carolina.

So far this season, Pickett has completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,171 yards and 29 touchdowns to go along with just three interceptions in nine games. Pickett has emerged as one of the top prospects in the country and you should not be surprised at all if he is selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Howell has also been solid this season, despite having very few weapons. In nine games, Howell has completed 63.1% of his passes for 20 TDs and nine interceptions.

Jared Goff is not the QB of the future for the Lions and it will be interesting to see if they go after a prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft or if they wait until 2023 to get their guy.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett & UNC QB Sam Howell will draw plenty of in-person eyes tonight. Some 30+ scouts are credentialed for game, including at least five GMs: Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Mike Mayock, George Paton (Broncos), Howie Roseman (Eagles) and Rick Spielman (Vikings). #ESPN — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 11, 2021