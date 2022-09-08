Detroit Lions fans hold breath following Frank Ragnow news

As we already know, the Detroit Lions will be without OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Lions and their fans are holding their breath following Thursday’s news regarding C Frank Ragnow.

According to multiple reports, Ragnow (groin) did not practice on Thursday and he is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Stay tuned as the Lions will release their most up-to-date injury report later this afternoon.

No C Frank Ragnow (groin) at open portion of Lions practice Thursday. Not good with Lions already down Big V at RG. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 8, 2022