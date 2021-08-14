Detroit Lions fans leave Ford Field hoping to see Miguel Cabrera make history [Photo]

It was a big night in downtown Detroit on Friday night as the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park while the Detroit Lions welcomed the Buffalo Bills to Ford Field for their preseason matchup.

Both games had quite a bit of hype leading up to them as Miguel Cabrera is just one home run away from 500 for his career, while the Lions are starting a new era under head coach Dan Campbell and QB Jared Goff.

With the Lions trailing the Bills 13-3, some fans decided to leave Ford Field to try and catch a glimpse of Miggy making history.

Here is a photo courtesy of Woodward Sports Network.

