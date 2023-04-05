The Detroit Lions have had a history of poor performance, leading many fans to call for the Ford family to sell the team. However, after Martha Firestone Ford stepped down and handed ownership to her daughter, Sheila Hamp, the team began to turn things around. With new hires like general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions are heading into 2023 with high expectations. A recent SB Nation Reacts survey showed that only six percent of Lions fans want Hamp to sell the team.

The change in attitude from Lions fans is significant, as it reflects a shift in the perception of the team's ownership. Under the Ford family, the team had a reputation for being poorly managed and lacking in direction. However, with the recent changes and successes, fans are more willing to trust in the new ownership and their vision for the team's future. This could have a positive impact on the team's performance, as well as its reputation within the league.

Bottom Line – Lions fans embracing new era

The Lions have long been a source of frustration for their fans, but with Sheila Ford and a renewed sense of direction, there is reason to be optimistic. While it remains to be seen whether the team can deliver on the high expectations for the 2023 season, the fact that fans are no longer calling for the Ford family to sell the team is a positive sign. With the right leadership and support from fans, the Lions could finally turn things around and become a contender in the NFL.