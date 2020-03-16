38.7 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions fans react to GM Bob Quinn’s moves

Detroit Lions fans have plenty to say about their GM on social media.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions were busy today, inking former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five year, $50 million deal.

Embed from Getty Images

He’s now the fifth highest paid right tackle in the NFL, despite having never been a full time starter before. He’ll also replace the recently released Rick Wagner.

Embed from Getty Images

Combined with deciding to let Graham Glasgow walk to the tune of $44 million with the Denver Broncos as well as the uncertainty of the future of Darius Slay with the franchise, Lions GM Bob Quinn is garnering plenty of reaction from Lions fans on social media.





