Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Fans React To ‘Interesting’ Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team's uniform choice has sparked a lot of chatter among fans.

On Wednesday, the Lions unveiled their Thanksgiving Day uniform combo, which features the “Blueberry” look — a blue jersey, blue pants, and blue socks. While some fans are excited about the all-blue ensemble, others are disappointed, particularly because the throwback uniforms, a fan favorite for the holiday, will not be making an appearance this year.

The decision to go with the “Blueberry” look has left fans divided. On one hand, there are those who appreciate the clean, modern aesthetic of the all-blue uniform. For some, it’s a fresh change, and they’re excited to see the Lions sporting this combo on one of the most iconic days of the NFL season.

On the other hand, many fans were hoping for the nostalgic throwback uniforms that have become a staple for the team on Thanksgiving Day. With the Lions' historic rivalry against the Bears and the tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, some fans felt the classic look would be the perfect tribute to the team's history on such an important day.

Here’s a look at how fans are reacting to the uniform reveal:

While some are praising the bold blue-on-blue look, others are expressing their frustration over the missed opportunity to honor the team’s past. It’s clear that the uniform choice has sparked a debate among Lions fans, with passionate opinions on both sides.

As the Lions look to build on their successful season, fans will have to wait and see how the “Blueberry” combo looks in action. Whether it’s loved or hated, one thing’s for sure — the team will have plenty of eyes on them as they face the Bears this Thanksgiving.

Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Plays Thanksgiving ‘This or That’ [Video]
Next article
Jared Goff, Wife Christen Open Up About ‘Jared Goff’ Chants
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
RELATED ARTICLES

