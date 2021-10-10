Detroit Lions fans react to latest gut punch of a heartbreaking loss

It was another gut punch to the collective midsections of Detroit Lions fans everywhere this afternoon, as the Minnesota Vikings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-second field goal.

Of course, that came on the heels of Detroit having scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion to take the lead themselves. With the loss, the Lions are now 0-5 on the season.

The reaction from Detroit fans on social media was swift.

Been a Detroit @Lions fan for half a century. How long can one endure this? — Dave Osborn (@NDN_dosborn) October 10, 2021

0-17 here we come pic.twitter.com/e9W85axar2 — Joel Fritsma ⚡️ (@Joel_Fritsma) October 10, 2021

Same old Detroit Lions. Rush 3 on critical plays late in the game to allow the other team to make critical soul crushing plays. Anything else is better. Rush 4, rush Zero. Just STOP rushing 3. It never ever works, ever. — Chris Doremus (@ref_hater) October 10, 2021